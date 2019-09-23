Havens Advisors Maintains Holding in Celgene (CELG); Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined While Woodstock Raised by $833,940 Its Position

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 8.93M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is NVDA Stockâ€™s Growth Story Still Intact? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is the Growth Story for Nvidia Stock Still Intact? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMD Desktop GPU Shipments Overtake Nvidia’s For First Time In 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.41M shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.43% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Etrade Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,144 shares. Apriem owns 3,025 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 6,682 shares. Brick & Kyle Assoc invested in 0.31% or 2,078 shares. Montecito Bank And Tru invested 0.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Carroll Associates owns 385 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com reported 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Howard Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gladius Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 5,864 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 12,018 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.22% or 79,237 shares. Sun Life holds 490 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. Perkins Coie Tru Com holds 0.01% or 264 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & reported 9,015 shares. F&V Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3,429 shares. North Star Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The New York-based Kazazian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jnba Finance Advsr holds 390 shares. Burney reported 80,451 shares stake. Pictet Natl Bank And reported 1.49% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Highvista Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 1.74% or 36,803 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 4.04% or 2.89 million shares. 25,637 were accumulated by Fulton Bancorp Na.