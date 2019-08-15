Havens Advisors Lowered Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) as Market Value Were Volatile; Chilton Capital Management Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $457,272; Share Value Rose

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 275,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 258,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.93 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.42 lastly. It is down 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,537 shares to 43,994 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,416 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 221,534 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 1.11 million shares. The Arizona-based Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 3.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Caxton Assocs LP owns 10,288 shares. Forbes J M And Llp holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 282,779 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt reported 7,922 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 1.17% or 454,745 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.14% or 25,112 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Family Firm Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 52,556 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 131,573 shares. Pecaut Com has invested 3.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 168,715 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 38,691 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ftb Advsr owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfax Can owns 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 27,000 shares. Davidson Kempner Limited Partnership holds 3.12M shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 451,055 shares. 1.59M are held by Water Island Capital Limited Liability Com. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 92,655 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 24,284 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 171,113 shares in its portfolio. S Muoio Co Limited Com accumulated 7.65% or 170,500 shares. Principal Group Inc has 18,355 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.63M shares. 5,560 are owned by Brown Advisory. Ancora Ltd holds 7,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.