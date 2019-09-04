Havens Advisors Lowered Its Avista (AVA) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Decreased by $546,306

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 178,573 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON CASE; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA GET FCC APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES SPECIFIC COMMITMENTS THAT PRESERVE OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OPERATIONS OF AEL&P, AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Still Expect to Close Deal in 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Rev $409.4M; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Receive Federal Commun Commission Approval for Proposed Merger; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,113 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 7,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $253.98. About 600,288 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 18,990 shares to 308,238 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 84,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru invested in 0.3% or 1,832 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 3,369 shares. Ledyard National Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dana Advisors has 0.38% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Central Comml Bank And Commerce accumulated 4,407 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt invested in 3.12% or 21,327 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Management Limited holds 29,750 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 33,244 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 1.39% or 8,323 shares in its portfolio. Nuance Ltd Llc reported 3,239 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advisors accumulated 49,279 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0.85% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 26,966 shares.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista requests recovery of costs for providing service in Oregon – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Makes Annual Cost Adjustment Filings in Oregon – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Requests Natural Gas Price Increase for Idaho Customers in Annual Natural Gas Cost Adjustment Filing – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hydro One and Avista receive notice of abeyance in Oregon – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. AVA’s profit will be $13.12M for 60.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 128,390 shares. Northern Trust reported 848,020 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 34,822 shares. Coldstream Cap has 6,048 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). 4,322 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 12.52 million shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 1,956 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 160,795 shares. D E Shaw holds 822,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital Incorporated accumulated 30,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 34,500 shares. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Bruce And has 254,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA).