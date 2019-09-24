Havens Advisors Increases Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE); Southport Management Has Trimmed Holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) by $147.63 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 218,713 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CQP); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 114.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.35. About 360,236 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0% or 241 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 32,848 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 49,719 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Nomura Hldgs owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Longfellow Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.18% or 234,250 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 694,696 shares. 9,000 are owned by Harvest Management Ltd Liability Company. 15,300 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 70 shares. 7,662 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability.

