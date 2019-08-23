Havens Advisors Increases Position in Red Hat (RHT); Danaher Com (DHR) Holding Increased by Buffington Mohr Mcneal

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (DHR) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 66,380 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 64,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Danaher Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 266,148 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.11 million shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru holds 988 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 160,533 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 2,015 shares. Huntington National Bank has 76,355 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 113,200 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 7,211 shares stake. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 5.39% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 320,241 shares. 2,352 are held by Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Advsrs Preferred Lc owns 2,053 shares. Monetary Group Inc holds 1,550 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Btc invested in 44,216 shares. 83,986 are owned by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Lourd Capital Limited Liability holds 1,810 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.62% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1,759 were reported by First Manhattan Company. 16,597 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Vertex One Asset reported 109,566 shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 341,950 shares. 103,307 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 4,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 5,500 are owned by Css Limited Co Il. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 187 shares stake. Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc invested 5.82% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 99,151 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7.50M shares.

