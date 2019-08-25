Havens Advisors Increases Position in Red Hat (RHT); As American Express Co Com (AXP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lifted Its Position

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 6,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 23,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,500 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.1% or 7,733 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 235,327 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 518,029 shares. Dana Invest Advsr, Wisconsin-based fund reported 282,290 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,051 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West stated it has 5,646 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 146,204 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & invested 1.82% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd invested in 0.36% or 13,815 shares. Benedict has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). L & S Advsr Incorporated holds 0.83% or 56,478 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 733,904 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Eagle Limited owns 6.45 million shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 3,189 shares stake.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 4,830 shares to 45,752 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,157 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

