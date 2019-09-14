Havens Advisors Increases Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Share Value Declined While Janney Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $887,490

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 221,351 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 19,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 478,439 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67 million, down from 498,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 629,336 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 0.37% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates owns 34,433 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Llc has 200,000 shares. Ghp invested in 0.06% or 4,210 shares. Foundry Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 11,642 shares. Moreover, Kellner Cap Limited Company has 0.66% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 13,300 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 6,626 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 44,126 shares. 95 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt. Navellier & Assocs Inc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 3,591 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 16,300 are owned by Wexford Limited Partnership.

