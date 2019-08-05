Havens Advisors Increased U S G (USG) Holding; Brookside Capital Management Has Cut By $4.04 Million Its Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) stake by 76.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 8,410 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 2,570 shares with $1.23M value, down from 10,980 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) now has $12.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 2.43M shares traded or 23.78% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Company Restricts Her Ability to Directly Communicate With Other Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – KIM SINATRA: DISAGREES VEHEMENTLY WITH ELAINE WYNN’S TESTIMONY; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn sold his entire stake in Wynn Resorts; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU 2017 EPS HK$0.71; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS REPORTS FURTHER CHANGES TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – RESULTS REFLECT COMPANY’S ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD (“ASC 606”), EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

Havens Advisors Llc increased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 140.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc acquired 38,600 shares as U S G Corp (USG)'s stock 0.00%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 66,000 shares with $2.86 million value, up from 27,400 last quarter. U S G Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 1,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Td Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 300 shares. Rech reported 2.38M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP holds 4.25% or 392,354 shares. 45,108 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 18,496 are owned by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Credit Suisse Ag has 173,624 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,850 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,603 shares. Moore Management LP reported 0.55% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Fund Mngmt holds 18,126 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.88 million for 21.07 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IGT vs. WYNN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, HP, RL – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wynn Resorts’ Las Vegas Growth Plan Looks Steady, Not Flashy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $140.67’s average target is 17.52% above currents $119.7 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies upgraded the shares of WYNN in report on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 4,847 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 22,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 450 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,828 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 46,526 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 100,611 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 12,729 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service invested in 0.05% or 2,399 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc reported 0.8% stake. Beck Limited Liability Company owns 78,345 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.37M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.19% stake.

More recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019.