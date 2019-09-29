Havens Advisors Holds Stake in Finisar (FNSR); Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.82 Million

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 44,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 247,998 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 203,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,891 shares to 55,055 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 417,000 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 5,051 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 6,383 shares. Strategic Financial Services holds 64,626 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 156,361 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,179 shares. Paloma Prns Management Commerce has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc owns 15,686 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kings Point Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 105,657 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc has 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 10,656 are held by Finemark National Bank &. Hbk Invs LP reported 14,600 shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated reported 5,875 shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 29,745 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio.

