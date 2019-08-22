Havens Advisors Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Has Trimmed by $980,000 as Share Price Were Volatile; West Coast Financial Has Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $549,900 as Stock Price Rose

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 58,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, up from 56,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $280.91. About 1.97M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings.