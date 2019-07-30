Havens Advisors Has Upped Its U S G (USG) Holding; 4 Analysts Covering Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Havens Advisors Llc increased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 140.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc acquired 38,600 shares as U S G Corp (USG)’s stock 0.00%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 66,000 shares with $2.86M value, up from 27,400 last quarter. U S G Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THAT FOR 18 YEARS, USG HASN’T WORKED OUT THAT WELL; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 1 to “Equal-Weight”. See Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72 New Target: $75 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $89 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 650 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 100 shares. 29,616 were accumulated by Moors Cabot. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 15,334 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 2,828 shares. Somerset Trust Communication owns 17,643 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement has invested 0.8% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ww Invsts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 1.95M are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co owns 129,872 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 5,123 shares. 1.63 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 5,737 shares. Argent Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,238 shares.

More news for USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” and published on April 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $43.86 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 28.77 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 4.47 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com holds 3.27 million shares. Cibc Mkts owns 114,100 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Company reported 5,662 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Assets Investment Lc invested in 0.92% or 71,515 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 4,578 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 117,923 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 95,491 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,553 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 942,245 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas has invested 0.39% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Baldwin Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Fdx Advsr Inc holds 12,110 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Llc invested in 3,158 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 40,509 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,803 activity. The insider Mason Jeanne K sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68M. $120,803 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.87 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS