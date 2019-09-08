Havens Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Stewart Information Svcs (STC) as Shares Declined; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Valuation Rose, Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Position by $1.01 Million

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.97% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 909,350 shares traded or 607.52% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.44 million shares traded or 25.89% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.17% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 0.07% or 19,512 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 355,673 shares stake. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 79,598 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 11,924 shares. 4,165 were accumulated by Private Advisor Limited Liability. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.75% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 30,444 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 178,847 shares. 138,664 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.02% or 94,930 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 18,132 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 199,439 shares.