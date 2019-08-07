Havens Advisors Has Trimmed By $2.00 Million Its Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Stake; Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Shorts Lowered By 7.55%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) had a decrease of 7.55% in short interest. PTI’s SI was 5.71 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.55% from 6.18 million shares previously. With 1.36 million avg volume, 4 days are for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s short sellers to cover PTI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.0156 during the last trading session, reaching $0.801. About 192,017 shares traded. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) has declined 64.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PTI News: 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in Proteostasis Therapeutics; 14/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC – CO ESTIMATES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS BALANCE AS OF DEC 31, 2017, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2019; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/03/2018 PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC PTI.O : RBC INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $11 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTI); 19/03/2018 – Proteostasis Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – Proteostasis Therapeutics Announces FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PTI-428 in Cystic Fibrosis; 14/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS – IS ALSO PLANNING AN ADDITIONAL STUDY OF PTI-428 IN CF SUBJECTS ON SYMDEKO™, WITH INITIAL DATA ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019; 21/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI); 08/05/2018 – Proteostasis Announces Formation of Independent Steering Committee of Leading Experts to Advise on the Global Phase 3 Clinical

Havens Advisors Llc decreased Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) stake by 52.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC)’s stock declined 11.61%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 43,332 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 91,000 last quarter. Stewart Information Svcs Corp now has $896.08 million valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 61,237 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B

More notable recent Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Proteostasis (PTI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund (NASDAQ:IBB), SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (ETF:XBI) – The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. The company has market cap of $41.95 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response modulators that are in preclinical development.

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stewart Title Announces Integration with LendingQB – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stewart Title Adds Development Officer to Carolinas Commercial Unit – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Title Adds Staff in Colorado State – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.