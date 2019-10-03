Havens Advisors Has Raised Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake By $8.98 Million; United Guardian (UG) Sentiment Is 0.82

Havens Advisors Llc increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 572.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc acquired 31,500 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 37,000 shares with $10.55M value, up from 5,500 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $12.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.37. About 560,875 shares traded or 25.10% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B

United Guardian Inc (UG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 9 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 11 sold and reduced stakes in United Guardian Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Guardian Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “‘Ohana Health Plan Donates $10,000 to Support YMCA Evidence-Based Childhood Obesity Management Program – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Health Care Insurance and Health Care REITs See Safety Trade During Market Panic – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Centene-WellCare merger continues with 17 states’ approval – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp has 3,418 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,457 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 214,998 shares. Horizon Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.33% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 6,881 shares. Gradient Invs Llc reported 8,467 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 2,003 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 786 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Lazard Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,771 shares. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP has invested 4.09% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 1,781 shares. Wright Serv invested in 2,882 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 90,550 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 23.08% above currents $258.37 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) rating on Monday, September 9. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $31700 target.

More notable recent United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabina Gold & Silver Summarizes Exploration Results and Potential for Resource Growth at Goose Property – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid United-Guardian’s (NASDAQ:UG) 33% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. for 13,517 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 71,274 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 27,910 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 78,601 shares.