Havens Advisors Has Raised Its U S G (USG) Stake by $1.66 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Maverick Capital LTD Increased Its Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $66.25 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 607,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.52M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 1.97 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF URGES HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST CO. SLATE; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP -BOARD EVALUATED PROPOSAL, DETERMINED THAT PROPOSAL “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUES” CO, IS “NOT IN BEST INTERESTS OF ALL OF USG’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 26,030 shares to 66,080 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 87,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,680 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Lc stated it has 34.87% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,938 are owned by Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv. Ww Asset Inc has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 65,101 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bancorporation holds 0.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 44,542 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 301,330 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Middleton Ma holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 26,198 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 43,470 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Boltwood Capital Mgmt invested in 1.76% or 24,730 shares. Ally Financial invested in 25,000 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 57,012 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Group Inc stated it has 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited holds 5,590 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Co reported 1.45% stake. Prudential Plc invested in 219,793 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). London Of Virginia has invested 0.85% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership holds 0.79% or 1.31M shares. Weik Capital Mngmt owns 0.34% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 16,150 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 129,872 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 114,051 shares. Cap Investors reported 689,912 shares stake. Kellner Cap Ltd Llc invested 1.2% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Harris Associate Lp owns 1.64 million shares. Westchester Management Limited Com holds 1.81% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 13,890 shares. 971,915 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership. Us Financial Bank De reported 2,720 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2,300 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 0.01% stake.