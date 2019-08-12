Havens Advisors Has Increased Its U S G (USG) Position by $1.66 Million; Highland Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR)

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 940,637 shares traded or 66.14% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BRKa.N SAYS ITS PRESENT INTENTION IS TO VOTE AGAINST FOUR DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY USG USG.N — STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS WITHOUT KNAUF’S PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL, USG WILL NOT ADJOURN/ POSTPONE ANNUAL MEETING/ENCOURAGE STOCKHOLDERS TO NOT ATTEND MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire-Backed USG Rejects Knauf’s $5.9 Billion Takeover Offer; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 26/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS ON USG’S DISAPPOINTING 1Q EARNINGS RESULTS

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru invested in 12,238 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd reported 45,751 shares. 5,299 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 200,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 26,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,616 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 43,494 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc invested in 530 shares. Water Island Cap accumulated 2.87% or 1.10M shares. Alphaone Invest Serv Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mcdonald Cap Invsts Ca stated it has 32,230 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 22,700 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 75,031 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability accumulated 3.36 million shares or 3.74% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa reported 9,774 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank reported 13,724 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Speece Thorson Cap Gru has 79,196 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Fagan invested in 4,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 160 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 980,719 shares. Wealth Architects Lc owns 9,989 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Rmb Mgmt Ltd reported 1,627 shares stake. Halsey Associates Ct invested in 33,961 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 113 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 21,730 shares. 5,150 are held by First Republic Inv Inc. 24,930 are held by Texas Yale Corp. 1,746 were reported by Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Montag And Caldwell Lc invested in 1,500 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 32,900 shares to 138,029 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Out With Top Growth Stock Ideas With Big Implied Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Micron Technology, Varian Medical, St. Joe, Himax Technologies, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, and Hexcel â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.