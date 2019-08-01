Havens Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $867,412; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 428,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 445,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 6.75M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – COMBINATION ARMS AND THE CHEMOTHERAPY ARMS OF BOTH STUDIES ALSO REMAIN OPEN; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.