Havens Advisors Has Increased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $1.82 Million; Market Value Declined; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Forte Capital Has Boosted Holding by $429,440

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 11,873 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 33,316 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 23,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 120,379 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Services Fees $1.98B; 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 87XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place

