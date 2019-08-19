Havens Advisors Has Decreased Its Avista (AVA) Stake by $908,160 as Market Value Rose; Ack Asset Management Holding in Mtz (MTZ) Decreased by $3.19 Billion as Stock Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mtz (MTZ) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 billion, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mtz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 305,849 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc analyzed 22,704 shares as the company's stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 100,432 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $23.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 986,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 140,432 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dupont Mgmt Corp has invested 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.10 million shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd reported 16,390 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 1.60 million shares. Regions Fin Corp accumulated 9,127 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 9,530 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Aperio Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.80M shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 834,245 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 14,140 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 82,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 6,531 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 4,237 shares.