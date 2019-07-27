Havens Advisors Has Cut Position in Avista (AVA) as Share Price Rose; As Bankfinancial (BFIN) Market Value Declined, Pl Capital Advisors Cut by $9.17 Million Its Position

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 17,534 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 164,345 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista: Financial Commitments in All States, If Approved, Would Total About $78.6M; 21/05/2018 – CFIUS Completes Its Review of the Proposed Merger of Hydro One and Avista; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA 1Q OPER REV. $409.4M; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON MERGER; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA AND CITY AND BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN ALASKA MERGER CASE; 06/03/2018 – Veristor Presented with Nexsan 2017 Partner of the Year Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. AVA’s profit will be $21.70M for 34.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.88 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

