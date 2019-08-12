Havens Advisors Has Cut Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position as Market Value Were Volatile; Highland Capital Management LP Has Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding by $736,000

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 1.28M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.05% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bp Public Limited Co holds 27,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.03% or 1,223 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 248 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Inc reported 0.03% stake. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,089 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 110,473 shares. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.96% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bridgeway Capital owns 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 7,000 shares. 31,010 were reported by Mackenzie Corporation. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 1.01 million shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 197,310 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bancorp Of America De holds 1.08 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 81,457 shares to 110,721 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 30,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

