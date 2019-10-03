Havens Advisors Has Boosted Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Decreased Holding

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 57.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 11,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 19,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $225.55. About 4.10M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $110.07. About 333,159 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6,924 shares to 17,703 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 25,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

