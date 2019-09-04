Havens Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $867,412; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $663,725

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 251,807 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.20 million, up from 247,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 545,446 shares to 10,583 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,937 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 2.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8.71 million shares. Schulhoff And Company holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 55,903 shares. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Court Place Advsr Llc stated it has 17,312 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Company reported 15,640 shares. Clearbridge Lc has 9.63M shares. Service Automobile Association owns 1.91M shares. Cetera Ltd Liability accumulated 75,471 shares. Hikari Limited holds 290,960 shares or 4.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kelly Lawrence W And Ca, a California-based fund reported 136,451 shares. Alta Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1,801 shares. Copeland Cap Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,151 shares. Barry Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 8,739 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 171,761 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,703 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kbc Grp Nv holds 79,288 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 20,018 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 818 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 325,191 shares. Capital Inv Counsel invested in 22,231 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 7.50 million shares. Natixis has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 168,643 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 2,288 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 700,693 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 1,374 shares.

