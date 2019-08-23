Havens Advisors Decreased Its Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $980,000 as Stock Price Were Volatile; Pvh (PVH) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Cut Stake by $56.38 Million as Stock Value Declined

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 93.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 465,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 33,480 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 499,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 907,270 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 38,770 shares to 178,980 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 101,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 7,350 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 18,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 2,074 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc holds 314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 306 shares. 33,869 were reported by Voya Ltd Llc. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.04% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.21% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 82,636 shares. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Marathon Trading Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 2,400 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 75 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0% or 3,956 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $143.06 million for 9.25 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 131,400 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 55,455 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt accumulated 108,051 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 943 shares. 20,869 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Fiduciary Trust owns 6,405 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp holds 4,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 1.49% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 79,377 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Captrust Fincl owns 231 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 629 shares. Saturna accumulated 4,087 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 18,871 shares.

