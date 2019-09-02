Havens Advisors Decreased By $908,160 Its Avista (AVA) Position; Sensato Investors Boosted Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) Stake By $1.26 Million

Havens Advisors Llc decreased Avista Corp (AVA) stake by 56.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as Avista Corp (AVA)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 17,296 shares with $703,000 value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Avista Corp now has $3.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 309,617 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – COMPANIES HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES, ALL-ISSUES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS IF COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON SETTLEMENT TO BE PROPORTIONALLY ALLOCATED TO OTHER STATES, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS WOULD BE ABOUT $74 MLN; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP AVA.N – CO, HYDRO ONE HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – AS RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON TOTAL ABOUT $44 MLN; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS $1.90-$2.10, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD- CFIUS COMPLETED REVIEW OF PROPOSED MERGER WITH AVISTA AND CONCLUDED NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO DEAL; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON MERGER; 27/04/2018 – Avista receives Commission decision in Washington electric and natural gas rate cases; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Sensato Investors Llc increased Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) stake by 65.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc acquired 74,396 shares as Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU)’s stock declined 19.04%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 187,271 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 112,875 last quarter. Changyou Com Ltd now has $293.41 million valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 78,016 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) stake by 10,019 shares to 51,818 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) stake by 64,527 shares and now owns 205,588 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Changyou Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Sohu.com Bounce Back From a 16-Year Low? – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Avista (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista has $4300 highest and $3500 lowest target. $39’s average target is -16.84% below currents $46.9 stock price. Avista had 3 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets reinitiated Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) rating on Wednesday, June 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $3500 target.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Avista (NYSE:AVA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Avista (NYSE:AVA) Be Disappointed With Their 42% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Requests in Washington – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista Reaches Settlement in Oregon Natural Gas Rate Request – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corp (AVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.