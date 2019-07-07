Havens Advisors Cut Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $980,000 as Valuation Were Volatile; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holder Payden & Rygel Boosted Its Position by $1.59 Million as Stock Price Rose

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93M, up from 509,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 5.90M shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 6,500 shares valued at $324,598 were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11. The insider BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 328,955 shares. American Grp Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7.76M shares. 6.47M are held by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp. Cibc Mkts holds 103,592 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Keybank Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 500 are held by Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corp. Paradigm Asset Ltd stated it has 20,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Davenport & Com Lc has 1.07M shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 1.51% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Payden & Rygel holds 540,700 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Asset One Ltd reported 89,827 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 136,000 shares to 260,100 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,100 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).