Havens Advisors Cut By $908,160 Its Avista (AVA) Holding; Nacco Industries (NC)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Nacco Industries Inc (NC) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 31 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 24 sold and reduced stakes in Nacco Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.72 million shares, down from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nacco Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 22 Increased: 21 New Position: 10.

Havens Advisors Llc decreased Avista Corp (AVA) stake by 56.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as Avista Corp (AVA)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 17,296 shares with $703,000 value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Avista Corp now has $2.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 255,992 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 18/04/2018 – Washington UTC: Media Advisory: Public invited to comment on the proposed Avista/Hydro One merger; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA, JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN MERGER CASE; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Avista $375m WNG 30Y; IPT +125 Area; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Net $54.96M; 21/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD- CFIUS COMPLETED REVIEW OF PROPOSED MERGER WITH AVISTA AND CONCLUDED NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO DEAL; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA AND CITY AND BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN ALASKA MERGER CASE; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c; 06/03/2018 – Veristor Presented with Nexsan 2017 Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.9% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. for 11,987 shares. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 38,666 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 9,440 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. James Investment Research Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,712 shares.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $375.69 million. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. It has a 9.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations.

Among 2 analysts covering Avista (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista had 3 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 5.

