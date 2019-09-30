Havens Advisors Boosted Its Finisar (FNSR) Position; Bank Of Hawaii Has Trimmed Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake By $400,050

Havens Advisors Llc increased Finisar Corp (FNSR) stake by 22.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc acquired 44,998 shares as Finisar Corp (FNSR)’s stock declined 0.04%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 247,998 shares with $5.67 million value, up from 203,000 last quarter. Finisar Corp now has $2.86 billion valuation. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 16.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,001 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 39,885 shares with $2.01M value, down from 47,886 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $40.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.52M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 47,069 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Natl Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 40,381 shares. Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Yakira Capital owns 35,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd holds 298,208 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 2.19M shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Verity Asset Management stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 67,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5.63M were accumulated by Alpine Assoc Management. Raymond James And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 156,803 shares. Natixis holds 0.05% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) or 252,068 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 22.62% above currents $45.14 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 14,700 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. 11,195 are held by Conning. Clear Harbor Asset Llc owns 5,428 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 597,194 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 35,321 shares. Tributary Ltd Com invested in 5,450 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 305,508 shares. 156,189 were accumulated by Martin Currie Limited. Prudential Fincl Inc has 749,640 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt stated it has 4,618 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares invested in 228,367 shares. Frontier Inv Com accumulated 231,867 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 143,573 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $222,850 worth of stock was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.