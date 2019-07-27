Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Reaches $123.67 52-Week High; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering CoreSite Realty (COR)

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, February 11. See CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) latest ratings:

The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) hit a new 52-week high and has $131.09 target or 6.00% above today’s $123.67 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.56 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $131.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $933.84 million more. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.21 million shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 24/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $75 lowest target. $100.75’s average target is -18.53% below currents $123.67 stock price. Hasbro had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Monday, March 4 to “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Now That China Has Its Own Nasdaq, Should Investors Expect a Stampede of Unicorns? – Barron’s” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dish Network has tough road to become competitive mobile carrier – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $15.56 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 50.25 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) CEO Paul Szurek on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite cuts 2019 guidance on elevated churn, legal costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 49.31 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.