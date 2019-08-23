Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Reaches $107.26 After 3.00% Down Move; Roumell Asset Management Has Upped Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake By $1.59 Million

The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.20% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 576,362 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys `R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 06/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $96 FROM $110; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power RangersThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $13.40 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $104.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HAS worth $402.03 million less.

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) stake by 71.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc acquired 794,040 shares as Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)’s stock rose 9.22%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 1.90 million shares with $5.19M value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Enzo Biochem Inc now has $149.80M valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 13,158 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $273.62M for 12.24 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $75 lowest target. $104.40’s average target is -2.67% below currents $107.26 stock price. Hasbro had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $88 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $13.40 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 43.58 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity. HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP had bought 418,844 shares worth $1.53 million on Monday, July 22.