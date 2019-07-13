Hasbro Inc. (HAS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is a company in the Toys & Games industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Hasbro Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.47% of all Toys & Games’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hasbro Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hasbro Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro Inc. 0.00% 20.40% 6.90% Industry Average 2.98% 13.65% 4.25%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Hasbro Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro Inc. N/A 94 35.23 Industry Average 102.77M 3.45B 41.94

Hasbro Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hasbro Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 4.33 2.46

With consensus target price of $99.25, Hasbro Inc. has a potential downside of -9.17%. The rivals have a potential upside of 7.78%. Hasbro Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hasbro Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hasbro Inc. -3.38% 10.8% 8.26% 0.08% 12.43% 19.88% Industry Average 0.00% 8.33% 12.34% 19.28% 71.03% 32.84%

For the past year Hasbro Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hasbro Inc. are 2.8 and 2.3. Competitively, Hasbro Inc.’s rivals have 2.08 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hasbro Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hasbro Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Hasbro Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hasbro Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.21 which is 20.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hasbro Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hasbro Inc.’s peers beat Hasbro Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. The International segment markets and sells both toy and game products primarily in the European, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and movie and television entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.