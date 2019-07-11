Hasbro (HAS) Valuation Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Boosted Position by $331,585; Tekne Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $3.19 Million as Share Price Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,302 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 60,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.24. About 241,875 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12 million, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $201.21. About 7.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE PLEDGES HELPING BANK VICTIMS A PRIORITY:FACEBOOK; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 20/03/2018 – UK investigates Facebook over data breach, to raid Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Did Not Take Broad Enough Look Toward User Data (Video); 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.41% or 21,186 shares. Grisanti Management Ltd Llc holds 52,160 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Llc stated it has 18,270 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,600 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc accumulated 4.09% or 202,383 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Co reported 2,290 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Levin Strategies Lp holds 24,885 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,794 shares. Maplelane Cap holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Ltd Company Delaware has 2.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paragon Management Lc holds 300 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Company has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking invested in 2.81 million shares or 1.71% of the stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Kicked Out of Socially Responsible Index Over Privacy Practices – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 273,600 are held by Cincinnati Fin. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 29,888 shares. 258 are owned by Tru Of Vermont. London Of Virginia reported 935,271 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares & Tru stated it has 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 146,057 were reported by Hsbc Hldg Pcl. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 35,308 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 13,372 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Commerce Ltd. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company owns 16,517 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Cos accumulated 8,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Intll holds 0.06% or 1.51M shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 1,761 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Com owns 22,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio.