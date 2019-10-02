Hasbro (HAS) to pay $0.68 on Nov 15, 2019; TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA UNSPO (TEZNY) Shorts Lowered By 82.67%

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) is expected to pay $0.68 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:HAS) shareholders before Oct 31, 2019 will receive the $0.68 dividend. Hasbro Inc’s current price of $117.10 translates into 0.58% yield. Hasbro Inc’s dividend has Nov 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.1. About 547,066 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 22/05/2018 – HASBRO INC – HAVE SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT

TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA UNSPO (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had a decrease of 82.67% in short interest. TEZNY’s SI was 1,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 82.67% from 7,500 shares previously. With 22,300 avg volume, 0 days are for TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA UNSPO (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)’s short sellers to cover TEZNY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 10,133 shares traded. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Societa per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $8800 lowest target. $112.33’s average target is -4.07% below currents $117.1 stock price. Hasbro had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11100 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, October 1.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.78 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 47.58 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “US stocks rise but Nasdaq has first quarterly decline of 2019 – Financial Times” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Rise, On Track to End September Higher – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This ‘Jinx’ed Month, These Are Your 5 Best Bets – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pattern Energy Group a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Hasbro, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department accumulated 390 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Finance Corp accumulated 0.58% or 485,245 shares. 328 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 1.44M are held by Northern Trust. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Ipg Inv Limited Co invested in 4,000 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Co reported 0.1% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Clear Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,900 shares. 20 are held by Gradient Invests Ltd Llc. Cap Rech owns 15.25M shares. Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 399 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0.05% or 527,813 shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Lp reported 150,000 shares.