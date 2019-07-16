Hasbro (HAS) to pay $0.68 on Aug 15, 2019; Overstockcom Has 1.21 Sentiment

Overstockcom Inc (OSTK) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 58 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 48 sold and reduced holdings in Overstockcom Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 19.45 million shares, up from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Overstockcom Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 33 Increased: 31 New Position: 27.

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) is expected to pay $0.68 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:HAS) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.68 dividend. Hasbro Inc’s current price of $109.64 translates into 0.62% yield. Hasbro Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. May 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 795,393 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 14/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB’ Corporate Credit Rating On Hasbro; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging

The stock decreased 9.42% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 7.73 million shares traded or 114.44% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss $50.9M; 16/05/2018 – Overstock Launches 17 Exclusive Furniture Brands — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – PATRICK BYRNE TO GIVE UP TZERO CEO TITLE AND ASSUME ROLE OF TZERO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS’ SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY REVENUE $456.3 MLN VS. $526.2MLN; 22/05/2018 – TZERO – PLANS TO CONTRIBUTE CASH AND LICENSE TZERO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR OPERATION OF SECURITY TOKEN MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers — OSTK; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail

Anson Funds Management Lp holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. for 371,059 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L.P. owns 238,416 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 501,645 shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.85% in the stock. Trellus Management Company Llc, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $486,962 activity.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $607.45 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Partner. It currently has negative earnings. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Overstock.com Releases Letter to Shareholders from CEO Patrick M. Byrne – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Overstock.com News: Why OSTK Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Overstock may sell retail unit; shares fall 1.1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Overstock CEO: ‘We Will Sell The Retail Business If It Makes Sense’ – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Sportswear Stocks Knocking It Out of the Park – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Bank Stocks a Buy on their Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro has $110 highest and $75 lowest target. $98.25’s average target is -10.39% below currents $109.64 stock price. Hasbro had 16 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $90 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by DA Davidson. Citigroup maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $82 target. Barclays Capital maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $13.80 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 38.78 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.