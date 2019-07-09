Hasbro (HAS) to pay $0.68 on Aug 15, 2019; Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) Sentiment Is 1.1

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) is expected to pay $0.68 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:HAS) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.68 dividend. Hasbro Inc’s current price of $108.17 translates into 0.63% yield. Hasbro Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. May 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 695,479 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 06/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $96 FROM $110; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers and Other Entertainment Assets; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 23 funds started new and increased holdings, while 21 sold and reduced positions in Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 7.68 million shares, down from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 10 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro has $110 highest and $75 lowest target. $99.25’s average target is -8.25% below currents $108.17 stock price. Hasbro had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 13 with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $88 target. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of HAS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Hasbro, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc holds 0.05% or 90,378 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 26,248 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Kbc Nv accumulated 77,106 shares. Starr International Incorporated owns 14,436 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited owns 47,847 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 33,592 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 23,468 shares. Eaton Vance reported 32,233 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 157,751 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $13.61 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 38.26 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 74,912 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 35,406 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 211,125 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 171,962 shares traded. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) has risen 0.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.32% the S&P500.