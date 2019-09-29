Hasbro (HAS) Stock Value Rose While Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $767,760; Stevens Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Parker Hannifin (PH)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 541,879 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q NET REV. $716.3M, EST. $821.2M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 41,229 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 34,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 740,551 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 132,024 shares to 46,109 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 18,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,931 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of America De holds 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 1.28M shares. Schroder Investment Group Inc owns 0.11% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 584,888 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Atwood And Palmer reported 2,250 shares stake. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,539 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 29,328 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 1,684 shares. Hartford invested in 15,990 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.19M shares. Beese Fulmer Invest has invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.18% or 148,956 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,675 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 1,241 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 32,333 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 984,910 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd. 34,408 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 59,975 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 550 shares. Moreover, Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 15 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 52,113 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Utah Retirement invested in 0.04% or 21,957 shares.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

