Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed Position; As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Market Valuation Rose, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.30 Million

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $702.3. About 10,177 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 6,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 23,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 237,452 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 22/05/2018 – HASBRO INC – HAVE SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Gateway Advisers Lc invested in 4,609 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,565 were accumulated by Hilltop. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 5,983 are owned by Miles. Texas-based Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 44,056 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 0.04% or 1,966 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.28% or 13,953 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 380 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 6,085 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 12,059 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,164 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.37 million for 12.51 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.