Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Btim Has Lifted Its Stake; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Increased Holding by $355,300

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company's stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 858,953 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Btim Corp increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 6,361 shares as the company's stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 41,475 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 35,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.86 million shares traded or 82.26% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mylan, Pfizer's Upjohn To Merge – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 149,677 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $61.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,888 shares, and cut its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.