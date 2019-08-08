Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Cdk Global (CDK) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Its Position by $313,432 as Stock Declined

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 5,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 11,656 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 6,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 542,293 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 15,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 39,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 689,224 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $282.20M for 12.99 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.