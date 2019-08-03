Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Decreased Its Stake; Adtran (ADTN) Stake Has Raised by Tieton Capital Management Llc

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 264,512 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 231,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 207,944 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 15,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 39,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.86M shares traded or 81.82% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers and Other Entertainment Assets; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADTRAN (ADTN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adtran +12% to six-month high after Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.9%; Co-Diagnostics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) CEO Thomas Stanton on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc Inc accumulated 36,179 shares. 989,200 are owned by Northern Tru. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 19,833 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 61,820 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 107,024 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 363 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 59,644 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.01% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 1.56M shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.05% or 65,136 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 17,518 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38 million for 12.96 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 2.86M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $53.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.