Hasbro (HAS) Market Value Rose While Alethea Capital Management Lowered Position by $788,445; Facebook (FB) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 7.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 63.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 7,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 4,383 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 11,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $119.07. About 382,161 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38 million for 13.59 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

