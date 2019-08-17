Hasbro (HAS) Holding Maintained by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc; Cibc World Markets Holds Stake in Ppg Inds Com (PPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 87,867 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 78,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 65,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 279,879 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.80 million, up from 214,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.37. About 614,988 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers and Other Entertainment Assets; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,413 shares to 6,598 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 1,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,037 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy Com by 63,330 shares to 41,974 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com (NYSE:WCG) by 4,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,967 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

