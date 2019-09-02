Hasbro (HAS) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Its Position by $579,105 as Shares Rose; Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Share Value Declined While Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted by $729,800 Its Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 6,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 23,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 679,410 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS & OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $270.88M for 12.61 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,625 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 7,759 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 222,109 shares. Reliance Of Delaware owns 2,515 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv has 0.34% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 3,432 shares. 3,300 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.2% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 160,000 shares. Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 44,772 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 861,469 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 89,404 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 90,378 shares. Tobam reported 55,997 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 5,078 shares to 48,115 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 35,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

