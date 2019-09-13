Hasbro (HAS) Holder Blue Chip Partners Raised Its Position by $464,205; Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Ppl (PPL) by $574,895 as Share Value Declined

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 156,297 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 137,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 934,995 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 4,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 86,990 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19 million, up from 82,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $120.64. About 98,803 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q FRANCHISE BRANDS REV. -19%; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 75,025 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Benjamin F Edwards & Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 363,000 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Mondrian Investment Partners Limited has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 42,371 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,444 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 327,205 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 31.06 million shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Pinnacle Limited stated it has 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Icon Advisers Commerce reported 0.12% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,745 shares to 44,039 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,653 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 80,063 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr invested in 0.03% or 65,454 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 28,785 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd owns 900 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc reported 4,340 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Group owns 2,490 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc reported 410 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 47,847 shares in its portfolio. 1,517 are owned by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 93,657 shares. 2,078 were reported by Scotia Capital Inc. 442,191 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 28,765 shares to 48,653 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) Quotes Chart & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom (AVGO) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “WeWork Plows Ahead With IPO, Reshapes Board to Counter Skepticism – Bloomberg” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alta Mesa Resources Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.