Hasbro (HAS) Holder Alethea Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $504,900 as Share Price Rose; Apollo Management Holdings LP Lowered Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Stake by $11.72 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 339,422 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 257,043 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares to 945,700 shares, valued at $267.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 3.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

