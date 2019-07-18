Hasbro (HAS) Holder Alethea Capital Management Lifted Position by $504,900; Td Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Walmart (WMT) as Valuation Rose

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.46. About 1.91M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY, AVAILABLE TODAY IN SIX MARKETS, WILL GROW TO SERVE MORE THAN 100 METRO AREAS ACROSS U.S; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms The initiative, led by Rent the Runway’s co-founder Jenny Fleiss, is being tested in Manhattan; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Agreement Would Expire Upon Consummation of an IPO –Filing; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.71. About 433,811 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 6,517 shares to 461,128 shares, valued at $27.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

