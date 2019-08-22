Hasbro (GSK) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; Matrix Asset Advisors Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $977,340

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (GSK) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 451,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 546,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 1.92 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 26/04/2018 – lnSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK chiefs set out diverging strategies; 13/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE MLD TREATMENT GRANTED FDA ORPHAN STATUS; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC – TRELEGY ELLIPTA AVAILABILITY IS EXPECTED JUNE 2018; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline to Transfer Rare Disease Gene Therapy Portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics; 18/04/2018 – Experts query case for GlaxoSmithKline’s new 3-in-1 lung drug; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 28/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P FOR FY ’18; 24/04/2018 – Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded lndication in the US for the Treatment of Patients With COPD

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 15,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 296,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30M, up from 281,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 4.49M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares to 12,663 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,420 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 ‘Perfect 10’ Biotech Companies to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 3.12 million shares. Camarda Llc reported 1,334 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 10,458 shares stake. 2,685 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 813,037 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt reported 13,760 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,072 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 101.35M shares. Drexel Morgan & holds 0.5% or 8,606 shares. Intact Mngmt owns 117,300 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 25,359 shares.

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GSK expands collaboration with Zymeworks – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liquidia amends collaboration with Glaxo – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GSK’s U.S. pharmaceutical unit will have a new leader in 2020 – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo’s Shingrix conditionally OK’d in China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 7,710 shares to 112,795 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com (NASDAQ:STRL) by 7,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Howden Joinery.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.