Harworth Group Plc (LON:HWG) Investors: Liberum Capital Reconfirms “Buy” Rating; Alexanders (ALX) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Harworth Group Plc (LON:HWG) had its stock rating kept as “Buy” by investment analysts at Liberum Capital. This was disclosed to clients in a note on 6 August.

Alexanders Inc (ALX) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 41 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 27 trimmed and sold equity positions in Alexanders Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.74 million shares, up from 1.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alexanders Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 35 New Position: 6.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It has a 33.51 P/E ratio. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed.

Ems Capital Lp holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. for 93,745 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc owns 13,273 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 0.28% invested in the company for 173,190 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,408 shares.

Another recent and important Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Harworth Group plc’s (LON:HWG) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019.