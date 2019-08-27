Harvey Partners Upped Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position by $376,000; Stock Value Rose; Bluestein R H & Company Upped Visa Cl A (V) Position by $2.36 Million; Share Value Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 1,729 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 15,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 418,444 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.36M, up from 403,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 7.25 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.53% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 111,656 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest invested 1.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 2.59% or 301,400 shares. Asset Strategies reported 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mckinley Mngmt Llc Delaware reported 240,728 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com owns 87,475 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 7.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clough Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 170,750 shares. 3.91 million are held by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Curbstone Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Altarock Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 282,516 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Scott & Selber invested 2.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 111,011 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation.

