Harvey Partners Trimmed Liquidity Services (LQDT) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Ctc Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $384.30 Million

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 871 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT)

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $10.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.99. About 304,589 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) by 2,387 shares to 12,931 shares, valued at $460.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) by 3,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,548 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Elite Racing Trailer for Sale on AuctionDeals.com – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Liquidity Services Move On Without Its Defense Department Contract? – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Tide Turning at Liquidity Services? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.